Monday, October 18 — Popcorn chicken, pretzel rod, crisp carrots and dip, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 19 — Soft shell taco, taco fixings, corn, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, watermelon, milk.
Wednesday, October 20 — Turkey deli sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, mixed vegetables, blueberries, milk.
Thursday, October 21 — MEA - No school.
Friday, October 22 — MEA - No school.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
