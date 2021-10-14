Monday, October 18 — Popcorn chicken, pretzel rod, crisp carrots and dip, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday, October 19 — Soft shell taco, taco fixings, corn, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, watermelon, milk.

Wednesday, October 20 — Turkey deli sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, mixed vegetables, blueberries, milk.

Thursday, October 21 — MEA - No school.

Friday, October 22 — MEA - No school.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments