Monday, October 11 — Bosco sticks, dipping sauce, potato rounds, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday, October 12 — Orange chicken, brown rice, Northwest vegetable blend, watermelon, Teddy Grahams, milk.

Wednesday, October 13 — Breaded chicken sandwich, au gratin potatoes, peas, grapes, milk.

Thursday, October 14 — Macaroni and cheese, mini corn dogs, green beans, fresh strawberries, milk.

Friday, October 15 — French toast sticks, omelet, orange wedges, juice, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments