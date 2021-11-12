Monday, November 15 — Corn dog, Sun chips, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, November 16 — Soft shell taco, corn, Spanish rice, mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday, November 17 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrots, celery, apples, milk.
Thursday, November 18 — Italian dunkers, salad with dressing, green beans, kiwi, milk.
Friday, November 19 — Popcorn chicken, pretzel with cheese sauce, diced mixed fruit, carrots and dip, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
