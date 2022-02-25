Monday, February 28 — Corn dog, fries, crisp carrots and dip, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday, March 1 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday, March 2 — Bosco sticks, dipping sauce, green beans, pineapple, milk.

Thursday, March 3 — Italian dunkers, sauce, cheesy break, salad with dressing, diced pears, milk.

Friday, March 4 — Cheese pizza, crisp carrots and dip, fruit, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

