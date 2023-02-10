Pierz school lunch menu, Feb. 13 - 17 Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PIERZ HEALY HIGHMonday, February 13 — Spaghetti, breadstick, salad with dressing, broccoli, pears, sorbet cup, milk.Tuesday, February 14 — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, peaches, banana, milk.Wednesday, February 15 — Barbecue rib on bun, Doritos, baked beans, grapes, applesauce cup, milk.Thursday, February 16 — Cheese quesadilla, tater tots, veggies, dip, pineapple, milk.Friday, February 17 — No school.PIONEER ELEMENTARYMonday, February 13 — Barbecue rib on bun, tater tots, coleslaw, grapes, milk.Tuesday, February 14 — Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, corn, mandarin oranges, milk.Wednesday, February 15 — Breaded chicken on bun, french fries, baked beans, apple, milk.Thursday, February 16 — Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce, corn, refried beans, oranges, orange juice, milk.Friday, February 17 — No school.Note: Students have a choice of 1% white milk or fat free chocolate milk. Menus are subject to change without notice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Pierz native, son, identified as victims in apparent murder-suicide Update: 56 animals rescued from 'unsanitary' conditions at residence near Motley Royalton High School alumni’s short film accepted to film festival Wassather accepts plea deal, will do 40 years in prison Morrison County Arrest Warrants E-Editions Morrison County Record Feb 5, 2023 0 Online Poll How do you feel about Valentine’s Day? You voted: I think it’s a nice day to show people you care about them, especially a significant other. I don’t celebrate it - just let it pass on by. I feel it’s a blatant attempt to make people feel guilty if they don’t buy something for their significant other. Vote View Results Back
