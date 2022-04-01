Monday, April 4 — Corn dog, curly potatoes, green beans, frozen strawberry cup, milk.

Tuesday, April 5 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, corn, diced peaches, chocolate chip cookie, milk.

Wednesday, April 6 — Italian dunkers with cheesy bread, salad with dressing, pears, milk.

Thursday, April 7 — Sub sandwich, chips, carrots and dip, fruit gushers, applesauce, milk.

Friday, April 8 — French toast sticks, egg omelet, tri-tater, orange wedges, dragon juice, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments