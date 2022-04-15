Monday, April 18 — Tater tot hot dish, salad with dressing, apple, ice cream, milk.

Tuesday, April 19 — Hot dog on bun, fries, baked beans, carrots and dip, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday, April 20 — Chicken noodle soup, turkey deli sandwich, crackers, mixed vegetables, fresh blueberries, milk.

Thursday, April 21 — Macaroni and cheese, chicken drumstick, corn muffin, coleslaw, diced pears, milk.

Friday, April 22 — Hot ham and cheese, sandwich, Sun chips, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

