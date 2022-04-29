Minnesota Honor Society

A group of Pierz Minnesota Honor Society seniors received donated funds from the Pierz Fire Relief Association to purchase fleece material to make blankets.

The students met outside of school time and made over a dozen fleece tie blankets that were donated to Anna Maria’s Alliance in St. Cloud.

Anna Maria’s Alliance provides programs on domestic violence and is also an emergency shelter for women and children.

Pictured with the blankets are front row: Megan Guck, left, and Alyssa Thesing. Back row (from left): Trista Krych, Kiara Olesch and Lynn Skiba.

