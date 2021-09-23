Pierz donation
Submitted photo

Members of the Pierz Healy High School Pioneers cross-country and football teams, Minnesota Honor Society and EPIC helped in different areas at the Pierz Oktoberfest celebration held in August.

Carissa Andres, left, Minnesota Honor Society member and cross-country team member, accepted a $1,300 donation on behalf of the school from Oktoberfest Committee member Howie Schomer, to show the committee’s appreciation for the help of the players, members and parents who volunteered at Pierz Oktoberfest.

