Members of the Pierz Healy High School Pioneers cross-country and football teams, Minnesota Honor Society and EPIC helped in different areas at the Pierz Oktoberfest celebration held in August.
Carissa Andres, left, Minnesota Honor Society member and cross-country team member, accepted a $1,300 donation on behalf of the school from Oktoberfest Committee member Howie Schomer, to show the committee’s appreciation for the help of the players, members and parents who volunteered at Pierz Oktoberfest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.