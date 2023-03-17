Dr. Seuss Day
Submitted photo

Kindergartners, preschoolers and staff at Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz, celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday (March 2) with book-themed dress-up days, snacks and activities.

Dressed as Dr. Seuss characters are (from left): teachers Steph Kotta, Jessica Adamski, Nicole Lochner and Claire Mettling.

