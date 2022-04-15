The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) announced the 2022 Conference All-Academic Team.
The NMRC All-Academic Award program recognizes the academic excellence (based on GPA) of participating high school students in the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference.
To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) for this current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 9 - 12. In addition to the GPA requirement a student must meet all varsity level “Lettering” requirements set by their team or school district as well. Students are able to receive this award on an annual basis.
The conference consists of 29 teams across the Northern part of the state along with two teams from North Dakota. These teams come from the communities of Northwood (ND), Brainerd, Warroad, Grand Marais, Nevis, Cass Lake-Bena, Thief River Falls, Pine River-Backus, Perham, Alexandria, Blackduck, Upsala, Frazee-Vergas, Little Falls, Bemidji, Greenbush-Middle River, Bigfork, Babbit, Stephen-Argyle, Pequot Lakes, International Falls, Crosby-Ironton, Kelliher, Red Lake, Swanville, Grand Forks (ND), Reemer-Hill City and Pillager.
HMRC has 81 students from 15 different teams represented on its fifth annual All Academic team.
Local teams on the All-Academic team include UC-Botics from Upsala High School, consisting of juniors Silas Arvig, Mikal Woidyla-Wood, Andrew Aleckson and Axel Johnson and the Bodacious Bulldogs from Swanville High School, consisting of seniors Zachary Wimmer and Karen Guise; sophomore Travis Bellefeuille; and freshmen Altayr Ferris, Travis Juarez and Ethan Wimmer.
To learn more about the NMRC or member teams, visit NMRConference.org under the “Members’’ tab.
