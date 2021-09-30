Recently, the crew and equipment from “Ninja Anywhere” rolled into the Pierz School District.
The setup included the Ninja Rig consisting of a straight-up warped wall, hamster wheel, floating boards, trapeze bars, floating monkey bars, climbing ropes, ninja rings and a rock-climbing wall. An inflatable area gave students access to the giant inflatable slide and inflatable obstacle course. The agility course also included quad steps, balance beams, rolling pipes, stepping stones, teeter-totter, springboard, bosu bouncers and crawl tunnels.
Students in grades 3-8 were released for one class period to compete on the course and have fun with their entire grade.
It was the perfect weather and setup to see the smiling faces of all the students while sneaking in a healthy dose of positive endorphins-releasing exercise. After school, families were welcomed to go through the course with their children.
Once the adults got on the course, they agreed: the kids sure make it look easy.
