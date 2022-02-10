Swanville Public School announced the January Senior High Student of the Month as junior Nicholas “Nick” Kedrowski. He is the son of David Kedrowski and Melinda Spieker.
Kedrowski has been playing basketball since fourth grade and has been playing football since seventh grade. Football is easily his favorite sport. Outside of school, he participates in youth group and volunteers with Swanville Athletic Boosters. Consistently on the A Honor Roll, he has also been honored with the All Conference Academic Award in football.
“Nick has matured into a remarkable young man. He demonstrates kindness, politeness and compassion towards others. In class, Nick is responsible for getting his homework done in a timely manner. Nick always tries to do his best and he takes the time to learn from his mistakes. I very much enjoy having Nick in class,” said math instructor Liza Hasse.
“Nicholas is one of the hardest working students that I have had in class during all my years of teaching. Nicholas is a true leader by example through his work effort and the way he treats his peers,” said physical education instructor Chad Brever. “He is a positive role model for his classmates, teammates and younger students through his academics and his athletics. Nicholas is responsible, respectful, honest and helpful. I have enjoyed having Nicholas in my classes and the student of the month award is well-deserved.
Kedrowski said his favorite thing about school is spending time talking with and having a good time with friends. His advice for other students is to “Work hard, get your work done and do your best to enjoy your time.”
Outside of school, Kedrowski enjoys a wide variety of activities, including playing football and basketball, spending time with friends and playing games of all sorts.
While he is unsure of his future plans, Kedrowski is leaning toward going to a two-year college.
