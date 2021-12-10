Little Falls Community High School announced that Nicholas Popp was named Boy of the Month for November. He is the son of Douglas and Jane Popp.
Popp has been on the A honor roll throughout high school and is a two-year member of the Honors Society.
In addition to his academic achievements, Popp has also garnered recognition as a Flyer Pride Student of the Month as a junior and was named an All-Conference selection for the One-Act play as a sophomore.
The fine arts department has been a place where Popp has made many contributions to LFCHS. He has been involved in the fall play, the one-act play and the musical. Popp’s presence has also been felt in the band department during his high school years. Furthermore, his resume includes FFA, DECA, Student Council, FCA, LINK, Robotics and figure skating.
Volunteer activities of Popp include participating in Youth Group for church, babysitting, lending a hand to the Adopt a Highway program, manning the Moo Booth at the Minnesota State Fair and helping the neighbors with animal care. Additionally, he has represented the perspective of youth on the Morrison County Public Health advisory board and the Teaching and Learning Advisory Council.
“Nicholas is a student who brings a lot of energy to the classroom. I can always count on great questions from Nicholas and I know all the other students appreciate it as well,” said John Morgan, high school mathematics teacher.
“Nicholas is a very engaging student, taking full responsibility for his education by working hard in all of his courses. These attributes are also seen in a number of different clubs and activities that Nicholas participates in. It is always a pleasure to have students that take an interest in their learning as Nicholas does and it is this drive that will take Nicholas far in life,” Morgan said.
Popp enjoys snowmobiling, four-wheeling, going downhill skiing, skating and hanging out with buddies during his free time. He also says theater is a favorite of his.
Future plans for Popp include pursuing a degree at a four-year university with NDSU topping his list. He is considering a degree in ag and biosystems engineering.
