Swanville Public School announced that senior Nicholas Mettler has been named as the December Senior High Student of the Month. He is the son of Randy and Marge Mettler.
Mettler participates in a variety of school activities, including playing football, basketball and track since seventh grade, He has lettered in all three sports and received conference awards for both academic and athletic achievements. He was a member of the speech team in grades 7 – 10 and has participated in theater since eighth grade. He served on Student Council his seventh, 10th and senior year.
Mettler said his favorite thing about school is the social aspect. His achievements include being on the A and B Honor roll, being in All State band for tuba. He has won academic awards for math and band.
“Nick is a student I can rely on to do his best and then push himself to get even better. He also leads his peers to do the same whether in the classroom or competing as an athlete,” said Jason Lee. “In my upper-level chemistry class, Nick is quick to understand new concepts. He then turns around and helps his classmates understand these concepts as well. Nick is great at leading by example and I look forward to seeing his many future successes.”
Social Studies instructor Tom Bzdok said, “Nick is very deserving of this recognition. He is a pleasure to have in class as well as to be around. He always seems to be in a cheerful mood and never fails to greet you in a friendly manner. His positive, energetic personality is passed on to those around him putting everyone in a better mood. He is a mature and respectful individual who will certainly be successful in life.”
Outside of school, Mettler sings and plays piano for church and is active in 4-H. He has volunteered at SAB meat raffles.
His advice for other students is: “If you don’t do something with 100% effort, don’t do it.”
Mettler enjoys playing the tuba and piano. He plans to attend college and is considering a career in physical therapy.
