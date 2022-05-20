Little Falls Community High School announced that Mikayla Houdek has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for May. She is the daughter of Lisa Houdek and Jamie Houdek.
Houdek has had much academic success at LFCHS as indicated by her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society, her continuous presence on the A Honor Roll, and her upcoming distinction as a summa cum laude graduate. Additionally, Houdek was recognized last fall as an Academic All-Conference selection for soccer.
A soccer field is most certainly a place where Houdek was able to shine during her high school career. Houdek served as a captain for the Flyers and helped to lead her team to much success. She was an Athlete of the Month for LFCHS, an Athlete of the Week for the Brainerd Dispatch, and an All-Conference and All-State recipient. Houdek also participates in track and field for the Flyers.
“It is always gratifying to see a person like Mikayla Houdek win one of the SOTM awards. I have been lucky enough to know Mikayla for four years as a student and advisee. She has been an outstanding person and student in the classroom as well as a respected leader in athletics,” said Reid Bellig, Houdek’s adviser and a science teacher.
“Mikayla is both curious and enthusiastic, making any class she is in a pleasure to teach. What sets Mikayla apart from others is her pleasant personality, kindness, work ethic and contagious smile,” Bellig said. “The reason Mikayla is awarded this type of honor when others are not is that she is consistently kind and respectful to everyone around her, both students and staff. No matter the situation, Mikayla’s jovial personality brings out the best in everyone. It has been so enjoyable to see Mikayla thrive and grow throughout her high school years. I will miss her smile in advisory, but I am excited to see what the future holds for her.”
Volunteer activities of Houdek include serving meals at her church, participating in the Day of Caring and doing roadside clean-up.
When she is not in school, Houdek enjoys shopping, specifically thrifting. She also enjoys being on the water during the summer months and competing in sports.
After graduation, Houdek plans to major in accounting at NDSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.