Little Falls Community High School announced that Mason Petrowitz has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for January. He is the son of Meg and Jake Cameron and Matt Petrowitz.
Petrowitz’s academic prowess at LFCHS is highlighted by his constant presence on the A Honor Roll, his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior, and his recognition on the CLC Dean’s List.
Participation in athletics has been a significant commitment for Petrowitz during his years at LFCHS. During the fall sports season, Petrowitz ran cross-country and filled the role of team captain. In the winter months, Petrowitz could be found participating in basketball, while his spring activity of choice has been track and field.
Additionally, Petrowitz’s accomplishments in DECA are many. He has been a state DECA participant since his freshman year and enjoyed participating at the international level as a sophomore and junior. He looks forward to seeing what his spring DECA experience will lead to.
“I’ve always appreciated Mason’s passion and ambition in the classroom and through DECA. He has taken it upon himself to lead projects and come up with creative options in the classroom,” said Mike Kaluza, Petrowitz’s DECA adviser and business teacher. “He was one of the leaders of this school year’s food drive which allowed us to raise over $4,000 for the food shelf. Mason thrives on staying busy and doing work that will benefit others. He is an excellent pillar of Flyer Pride.”
Volunteer activities for Petrowitz include directing traffic for the annual craft fair, helping with special education summer school, raking leaves through church, and ensuring children are safe on inflatables for DECA activities.
In his spare time, Petrowitz enjoys doing just about anything outside, getting ice cream, going on car rides, debating with his mom and dad and buying and selling items online.
Petrowitz plans to attend UW-Stout to earn a degree in computer science in order to become a software engineer.
