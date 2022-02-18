Mary of Lourdes grant
Submitted photo

Mary of Lourdes School in Little Falls was recently the recipient of a $1,500 grant from Crow Wing Power.

Mary of Lourdes Schools will use this grant to continue to enhance flexible seating at the schools.

Pictured are (from left): Pam Schilling, grant writer; students William Threlkeld V, Bailey Yorek and Georgia Erwin and Mary of Lourdes Schools Principal Jodi Vanderheiden.

Load comments