Knowledge Bowl

Pictured are (from left): Tommy Blair, Brooke Litke and Luke Knopik. Not pictured: Isaac Bellefeuille and Abriana Welle.

 Submitted photo

A Knowledge Bowl team from Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) finished sixth out of 27 teams at the Knowledge Bowl meet Nov. 11, at Kimball High School.

The team included eighth graders Isaac Bellefeuille, Tommy Blair, Brooke Litke and Abriana Welle and seventh grader Luke Knopik.

The team scored 59 points in written and oral rounds to earn ribbons in the seventh and eighth grade division.

