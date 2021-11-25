A Knowledge Bowl team from Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) finished sixth out of 27 teams at the Knowledge Bowl meet Nov. 11, at Kimball High School.
The team included eighth graders Isaac Bellefeuille, Tommy Blair, Brooke Litke and Abriana Welle and seventh grader Luke Knopik.
The team scored 59 points in written and oral rounds to earn ribbons in the seventh and eighth grade division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.