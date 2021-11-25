The Intermediate 5/6 Knowledge Bowl team from Mary of Lourdes School (MOLMS) placed fifth out of 30 teams competing at a meet held Nov. 15, at Buffalo Community Middle School.
The team was composed of fifth-grader Isabelle Gerads and sixth-graders Jacob Henry, Chance Anez and Isabella White.
The team scored 70 points in written and oral rounds to earn the fifth place ribbons.
