Knowledge Bowl

Pictured are (from left): Bella White, Chance Anez and Isabella Gerads. Not pictured is Jake Henry.

 Submitted photo

The Intermediate 5/6 Knowledge Bowl team from Mary of Lourdes School (MOLMS) placed fifth out of 30 teams competing at a meet held Nov. 15, at Buffalo Community Middle School.

The team was composed of fifth-grader Isabelle Gerads and sixth-graders Jacob Henry, Chance Anez and Isabella White.

The team scored 70 points in written and oral rounds to earn the fifth place ribbons.

Load comments