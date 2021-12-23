Little Falls Community High School announced that Maizee Kathrein has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Cody and Toni Kathrein.
Kathrein has been on the honor roll every semester during her high school years. Her success as a student is also indicated by her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society.
Participation in Olympic weightlifting is a favorite activity for Kathrein. She is also a member of the track and field team as a pole vaulter and sprinter in both individual and team events.
Additionally, Kathrein has been a LINK leader for two years and a teacher’s assistant as a junior and senior. She has been nominated and chosen by staff as a Flyer Pride Student of the Month as a freshman, a sophomore and a junior because of her demonstration of the four tenets of Flyer Pride; quite simply, she always shows respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.
“Maizee Kathrein is an excellent choice for Little Falls Community High School December Girl of the Month,” said Becky Abbott, LFCHS social worker. “I have had the pleasure of getting to know Maizee throughout her high school tenure. Over the last two years, I have worked closely with Maizee as she has taken a student leadership role in the guidance office and is the Day of Caring student representative.”
Abbott describes Kathrein as “a dedicated student who does well academically, is involved in school activities and maintains a job outside of school.”
“One of the things that stand out the most for me is Maizee’s character. She is a positive, thoughtful and respectful young lady. She is kind to others and is a great role model for other students. Maizee is a solid individual who is efficient, organized, trustworthy and responsible. She is a wonderful team player who works well with other students and is eager to learn,” Abbott said. “I cannot say enough about Maizee and how I have enjoyed working with her. She has made LFCHS a better place for all.”
Kathrein volunteers serving as the student coordinator as a junior and a senior for the annual Day of Caring, mowing at the cemetery and participating in clean-up dates, helping at the Humane Society and placing memorial flags at the Veterans Cemetery.
When she is not in school, Kathrein enjoys lifting weights, participating in track and field, riding horse, baking, watching Netflix, hunting, fishing and doing just about anything outdoors.
After graduation, Kathrein plans to pursue a degree in nursing at St. Ben’s University. She looks forward to finishing school, finding a job and making a living.
