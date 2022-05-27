Swanville Public School announced the May Senior High Student of the Month is junior Logan Leyendecker. He is the son of Susan and the late Tony Leyendecker.
Leyendecker has been an integral part of the Super Mileage Team for the last two years. His favorite thing about school is spending time in the shop room.
He advises other students “Do your best and pass your classes the first time.”
Industrial Tech Instructor Joel Rieffer said, “I have known Logan since he was in sixth grade physical science. I have watched him grow into an impressive young adult. I am fortunate to have him in many of my classes. He joined the super mileage team this year and showed his talent for designing, fabricating and welding on a car he and other students built from scratch. The car they built averaged 235 mpg.
“He has become quite an asset to me in my class. When I am helping a student and several need help, he is right there to give me a hand or help other students with their projects. He is usually the first one in class and the last to leave,” Rieffer said. “I’m not sure if Logan plans to go on to college but no matter what he plans to do in the future, I believe he will do his utmost best, as he does in my classes. It is comforting to know Logan and students like him will be the ones contributing to our community for many years to come. ”
Social studies instructor Tom Bzdok said, “I have had Logan in several classes over the years. He has always been an extremely hard-working individual who never hesitates to do what is asked of him. Logan is also very dependable and is a man of his words. If he says he is going to do something, you can be assured he will do it to his best ability and has a lot of pride in the work he does. Logan always seems to be in a good mood and never fails to greet you in a friendly way. He gets along well with others, and is well liked and respected by his classmates as well as adults.”
Leyendecker has many interests including riding four wheelers, riding snowmobiles and working on his truck. He also enjoys helping neighbors with cutting wood and helping fix broken things around the house.
He has plans to work in the construction field, make a good living and live his best life.
