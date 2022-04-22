Little Falls Community High School students advanced to the State Personal Finance Decathlon competition after they excelled in a virtual test in personal finance topics including budgeting, investing, insurance and more. Four students representing the school, Ethan Poser, Caleb Matros, Brock Lutzke and Collin Kray, along with their coach, business education teacher Mike Kaluza, will compete against other high schools in the championship held virtually in April.
The Minnesota Personal Finance Decathlon is a statewide competition that provides a fun, challenging, and creative way to engage students’ personal finance knowledge and critical thinking. Teams first compete online in early April to qualify for the state competition. Then, the twelve top-scoring teams from schools across the State are invited to the state competition. The state competition utilizes a case-study format that allows students to experience financial planning for a fictional family, helping them reach their financial goals by applying their knowledge of personal finance concepts and presenting their recommendations to a panel of volunteer judges from business, academia and government. The state champion is then invited to represent Minnesota at the National Personal Finance Challenge.
This competition is a flagship program from the Minnesota Council on Economic Education providing students from across the state an opportunity to demonstrate their critical-thinking and financial communication skills. Each year, nearly 300 high school students participate in the online qualifying competition that tests their familiarity with 10 areas of personal finance.
In total, 290 students from 15 schools across Minnesota participated in the first round of the Personal Finance Decathlon.
