Maria Doroff-Wilczek, daughter of Mark and Melanie Doroff of Little Falls, has graduated from Oregon Health and Science University’s (OHSU) anesthesiology and perioperative medicine program.
Dr. Wilczek will be moving to Bend, Oregon, where she will practice adult, pediatric and obstetric anesthesiology.
Wilczek is a former student of Dr. S. G. Knight Elementary School and Little Falls Community Schools.
She received the Dr. Wendell C. Stevens Award, as voted on by the faculty at OHSU.
Wilczek enjoys exploring, hiking and spending time with her husband, Ted, and children, Tandym, Blaize and Corbin.
