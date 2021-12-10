Flyer Pride Students of the Month

Each month the Flyer Pride Committee, which includes the staff and administration of the Little Falls Community High School, selects students from the senior high as Flyer Pride Students of the Month.

Those students exhibit the core tenets of Flyer Pride: respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students chosen for October include (from left): Alayna Neu, Jenna Brisk, Michael Do and Caleb Matros.

