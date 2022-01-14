LFCMS Students of the Month
Little Falls Community Middle School recognizes six students each month as Students of the Month, based on their great behavior and work ethics in the classroom.

December 2021 Students of the Month are front row (from left): Reese Becker, Temari Uchiha and Colin Schlangen. Back row: Hailey Vienna, Miranda Eich and Carissa Olson.

