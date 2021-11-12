Little Falls Community Middle School recognizes seven students each month as Students of the Month, based on their great behavior and work ethics in the classroom.
October Students of the Month are front row (from left): Chase Baum, Ethan Czech and Brock Abbot. Back row: Madisyn Whitford, Courtney Herdering and Jaden Rausch. Not pictured: Amber Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.