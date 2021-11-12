LFCMS October Students of the Month

Little Falls Community Middle School recognizes seven students each month as Students of the Month, based on their great behavior and work ethics in the classroom.

October Students of the Month are front row (from left): Chase Baum, Ethan Czech and Brock Abbot. Back row: Madisyn Whitford, Courtney Herdering and Jaden Rausch. Not pictured: Amber Johnson.

