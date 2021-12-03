Flyer Fit Kids
Submitted photo

Flyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude and safety.

Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for November at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row (from left): Lilly Larson, Kenzie Zylka, Westley Olson, Maddix Evans and Memphis Post. Back row: Ashley Gudino, Zoey VanVickle, Kyla Golombecki, Cameron Dombovy, Henry Retka and Nathan Tretter.

Load comments