Flyer Fit Kids
Submitted photo

Flyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude and safety.

Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for September at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row (from left): Avery Vannorman, Wyatt Bruns, Ian Smieja, Jazmine Richie and Alice Kaiser. Back row: Lucas Reed, Tucker Wilczek, Ajay Smieja, Leah Cabrera, Emely Tabatt and Rylee Czech.

