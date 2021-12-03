Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades K - 2 who were chosen for November include front row (from left): Lillian Vienna, Greycen Kottschade, Laurynn Czech, Micah Orians and Asher Schreder. Second row: Willow Arneson, Jakob Pollard, Connor Petersen, Darian Webeck and Cameron Smith. Back row: Soren Youngberg, Lennon Plevell, Kymani Braxton, Lila Snyder, Elena Rodewald and Ace, the Lindbergh mascot.

