Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 3 - 5 who were chosen for November include front row (from left): Jaxon Slovick, Harris Mueller and Cullen Brown. Second row: Cara Bollig-Katehis, Layla Klegstad, Jacob Mead and Ellie Abbott. Back row: Ace (Lindbergh Mascot), Paige Kitzmann, Marlee Schill, Joslyn Waldvogel and Brooklyn Janson.

