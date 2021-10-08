Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT).
This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month. The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.
This is an all-school competition between all 25 classrooms.
The winners for October were students from Shannon Bjorge’s third grade class including front row (from left): Haddlie Dobis, Ethan Miller, Cullen Brown, Nicole Graves and John Ramirez Rodriguez. Second row: William Sherwood, Micah Paulson, Amaya Nielsen, Alayna Klosowski, Frederick Lashbook, Alexander Robinson and Nevaeh Peterson. Third row: Adrian Snyder, Carter Borwege and Kimberly Duffee. Fourth row: Paige Kuehne, Hudsyn Gwost, Braeden Wilczek, Presly Freudenrich, Xavier Dulude, Kade Schlagel and Kinzlee Ambuehl. Back row: Shannon Bjorge, Kristin Haugo-Jones, Darla Thompson, Jeremy Stadum and Angie Ireland.
