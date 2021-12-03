November AMPT winners
Submitted photo

Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT).

This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month. The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

This is an all-school competition between all 25 classrooms.

The winners for November were students from Julie Roesch’s fourth-grade class, front row (from left): Vincent Selbitschka, Marissa Smude, Olivia Sweeney, Mayson Hennes, Maddy Lepinski and Ava Fairchild. Second row: Hannah Orians, Ellie Abbott, Raylan Piekarski, Alyssia Taylor and Mrs. Roesch. Back row: Ehlin Youngberg, Maegen Nornberg, Klay Schlagel, Miah Posterick, Jacob Lattimer, Skyler Sebastian, River Lickteig and Myles Lintner.

