Fabulous Flyers grade K - 2

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades K - 2 who were chosen for October include front row (from left): Wesley Johnson, Alice Kaiser, Xavier Arndt, Leyton Dobis, Kenzie Zylka and Easton Whitlow. Second row: Sophie Kern, Miradyn Harris, Danika Strack and Cecily Oothoudt. Back row: Elaina Mooney, Mackenzie Olson, Jack Miller, Eliza Thelen and Lindbergh Mascot (ACE).

Load comments