Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades kindergarten and first grade who were chosen for September include front row (from left): Trenton Vorpahl, Liberty Atkins, Riggs Salber, Lucy Scheffer and Arik Kleinschmidt. Second row: Carly Fellbaum, Nick Schmidt, Marianna Mooney, Dametrius Arndt and Owen Schill. Back row: Carson Jacka, Ingrid Back, Olivia Swan, Delaney Strack, Kinley Calhoun and Jazmine Ritchie.

