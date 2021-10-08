Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 4 - 5 who were chosen for September include front row (from left): Klay Schlagel, Janiyla Cochran, Bella Charlie, Lucas Rekowski and Nicholas Hammond. Second row: Jordan Harris, Milla Kleinschmidt, Eva Johnson, Rowan Zack and Bennett Brown. Back row: Evan Erickson, Rachel Henze, Lucas Stassen, Seth Ramsdell, Toby Rone and Ellie Houle.

