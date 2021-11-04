Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 3 - 5 who were chosen for October include front row (from left): Haddlie Dobis, Kara Zyvoloski, Clara Holig and Ava Schill. Second row: Ehlin Youngberg, Meara Cox, Rayna Oothoudt and Mariyah Pickar. Back row: Lindbergh Mascot (ACE), Beau Sherwood, Wyatt Strahl, Nash Sams and Jadeyn Harris.

