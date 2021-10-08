Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 2 - 3 who were chosen for September include front row (from left): Amira Vukelich, Emmett Zellgert, Soren Kleinschmidt, Colton Heurung and Sawyer Schmidt. Second row: Stella Tupper, Aleyna Kramer, Tyler Mueller, Henry Retka and Alexis Wasland. Back row: Mia Eischens-Zamora, Kade Schlagel, Kinzlee Ambuehl, Kreea Benson and Jayce Enderlin.

Load comments