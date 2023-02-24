Lincoln Elementary names MMAG Award winners Feb 24, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the month of January, Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls awarded Austin Fenske’s class with the MMAG (Music, Media, Art, Gym) Award for their excellence in specials.Students include front row (from left): Aeden Bennet, Owen Kloss, Sarai Mayo, Kelsey Pietrowski, Natasha Thompson, Braelynn Bue, Luke Schrader and Twylla Wozniak Marts. Back row: Austin Fenske, Kiara Wagner, Savannah Stein, Jaelyn Utz, Mayzee Cook, Tayden Gumiella, J.J. Balaski, Shay Warren, Gavin Sand, Malcolm Dunn and Jace Smith. Not pictured: Deja Houston, Natalya Rudolph and Anika Ohman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now UPDATED: Name of Little Falls woman killed in crash released Onamia man charged in connection to jail overdoses One injured in each of two Monday accidents New owner, same great service at Bieganek Insurance and Randall State Insurance Morrison County Arrest Warrants E-Editions Morrison County Record Feb 19, 2023 0 Online Poll Do you feel think local law enforcement agencies should have an embedded social worker? You voted: Yes, it will help in crisis situations and ease stress on officers. Depends on how much it would cost. I worry they could interfere with law enforcement. Vote View Results Back
