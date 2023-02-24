MMAG
Submitted photo

For the month of January, Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls awarded Austin Fenske’s class with the MMAG (Music, Media, Art, Gym) Award for their excellence in specials.

Students include front row (from left): Aeden Bennet, Owen Kloss, Sarai Mayo, Kelsey Pietrowski, Natasha Thompson, Braelynn Bue, Luke Schrader and Twylla Wozniak Marts. Back row: Austin Fenske, Kiara Wagner, Savannah Stein, Jaelyn Utz, Mayzee Cook, Tayden Gumiella, J.J. Balaski, Shay Warren, Gavin Sand, Malcolm Dunn and Jace Smith. Not pictured: Deja Houston, Natalya Rudolph and Anika Ohman.

