Little Falls Community High School announced that Lilly Curtis was chosen as the Girl of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Nicole Schafer and Steve Johnson.
Curtis’s academic success is confirmed by her continuous presence on the A Honor, her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society and her placement on the Central Lakes College President’s List.
Although she has had significant success in all areas at the high school, the band department is certainly where Curtis finds herself most at home. As a clarinetist, she has refined her skills in Wind Symphony and Jazz Band and, because of her dedication to her craft, the accolades and recognitions are plentiful for Curtis. During her sophomore year, Curtis was presented with a varsity band award and was named to the MBDA 9-10 Region Honor Band and State Honor Band. As a junior, she was invited to the MMEA All-State band camp and participated in the MMEA All-State band as the second chair clarinet. During her senior year, Curtis was selected to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Honor Band.
Additionally, Curtis has been chosen as a Link leader during her junior and senior years. She is a four-year member of the Student Council and Knowledge Bowl and was a member of Target as a freshman. Being the drum major for the band during her senior year is another item on Curtis’s list of accomplishments.
Lyn Gwost, English instructor, describes Curtis as the quintessential candidate for student of the month.
“I have been extremely fortunate to interact with Lilly in a couple of different facets during her senior year. First, I have had the pleasure of teaching her in College Composition and have found her to be a gifted writer with skills that are natural and mature,” Gwost said. “Additionally, I have supervised Lilly’s internship experience in the district’s band program. Through both of these interactions, I have learned much about Lilly’s drive for success, and I am certain that she is paving her way for a bright future. Congratulations, Lilly on this well-deserved recognition as Girl of the Month. I’m so proud of you.”
When Curtis isn’t busy with school or working, she enjoys playing music, writing, hiking, reading and traveling.
Curtis plans to pursue a degree in music education at a four-year university.
