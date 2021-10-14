LFCMS September Students of the Month
Submitted photo

Little Falls Community Middle School selects seven students each month based on their great behavior and work ethics in the classroom.

Those chosen as September Students of the Month include front row: Mason Poser, left, and Ava Breitbach. BaCk row (from left): Nolan Sams, Sam Nelson and Molly Scepurek. Not pictured: Keagan Kitchenhoff and Riley Scherping.

