Flyer Pride Students of the Year

The Little Falls Community Middle School named the Flyer Pride Students of the Year for 2021-2022 Friday, May 27.

These students have demonstrated respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

The Flyer Pride Students of the Year (from left): Sixth-graders Katherine Rudolph and Peyton Rakow; seventh-graders Isabelle Larsen and Henry Czech; and eighth-graders Jaden Rausch and Angella Parker.

