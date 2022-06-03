Future Educators

Six seniors at Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) in Little Falls signed a letter of intent to attend a post-secondary institution with a focus on becoming a future K-12 educator.

The second annual Future Educators Signing Day at LFCHS was sponsored by Education Minnesota — Little Falls (Little Falls Teacher Union).

These future educators include front row (from left): Ella Bjorge, Emma Doroff and Lilly Curtis. Back row: Eva Waltman, Ashton Bellefeuille and Morgan Westad.

