Little Falls Community Schools held its Little Falls Flyers Senior Activities Aards Night Monday, May 9, in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium.

Awards given out included:

• Male Athlete of the Year – Austin Neu;

• Female Athlete of the Year – Mikayla Houdek;

• Vern and Bunny Zehren Awards – Taylor Swantek and David Kicker;

• U.S. Marines ScholaStic Excellence Award – Emma Mikkelson and Austin Litke;

• U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award – Danielle Schirmers and Riley Czech;

• Three-Sport Athlete Award – Riley Czech, David Kicker and Austin Neu;

• AAA Award – Ellie Smieja and Collin Kray;

• John Philip Sousa Award – Lilly Curtis;

• Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award – Hannah Olson and Owen Talberg;

• Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – Collin Kray;

• National School Choral Award – Jersey Weiss and Jade Walter;

• Fred Waring Director’s Award – Katelyn Bloom; and

• Fine Arts Students of the Year – Madelyn Ploof and Nicholas Popp.

