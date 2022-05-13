LFCHS names winners at Senior Awards Night May 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Madelyn Ploof, left, and Nicholas Popp were honored as the Little Falls Community High School Fine Arts Students of the Year at the Little Falls Flyers Awards Night, May 9. Shelby Orians Shelby Orians Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Little Falls Community Schools held its Little Falls Flyers Senior Activities Aards Night Monday, May 9, in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium.Awards given out included:• Male Athlete of the Year – Austin Neu;• Female Athlete of the Year – Mikayla Houdek;• Vern and Bunny Zehren Awards – Taylor Swantek and David Kicker;• U.S. Marines ScholaStic Excellence Award – Emma Mikkelson and Austin Litke;• U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award – Danielle Schirmers and Riley Czech;• Three-Sport Athlete Award – Riley Czech, David Kicker and Austin Neu;• AAA Award – Ellie Smieja and Collin Kray;• John Philip Sousa Award – Lilly Curtis;• Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award – Hannah Olson and Owen Talberg;• Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – Collin Kray;• National School Choral Award – Jersey Weiss and Jade Walter;• Fred Waring Director’s Award – Katelyn Bloom; and• Fine Arts Students of the Year – Madelyn Ploof and Nicholas Popp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Randall man crashes Jeep after experiencing medical problem Royalton social studies teacher retires after 38 years Wabash considering expansion in Little Falls Pierz Healy High names top 10 honor students from Class of 2022 Swanville High School names 2022 top five honor students E-Editions Morrison County Record May 8, 2022 0 Online Poll How did you fare during the May 8 storms? You voted: Lots of branches in my yard and my power went out. Trees uprooted in my yard or near me - and my power went out. Damage done to my buildings. My power was out for quite a long time, but no damage in my yard. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.