LFCHS announces Flyer Pride Students of the Month Dec 9, 2022

The Little Falls Community High School named the Flyer Pride Students of the Month for November.These students have demonstrated respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.Students chosen include (from left): Senior Will Jorgenson; junior Katrina Berg; sophomore Marjory Zapzalka and freshman Katelyn Venske.
