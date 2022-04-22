Lexi Hoskins and Louis Gruber have been named as the March Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Hoskins is the daughter of Luke and Heather and she has one brother, Riley.
During her high school career, Hoskins has been involved in EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) and volleyball. She received a Spotlight scholarship and was named most improved player award in volleyball. She was also awarded Athlete of the Week.
Her favorite activity is competing in rodeo.
“I have met many new families and have made a lot of new friends,” she said.
“I enjoy traveling around Minnesota and to other new states.”
She said rodeo keeps her focused on working toward new goals and pushes her to better herself.
“I have learned patience and responsibility and that hard work pays off,” she said.
Rodeo also made for her most memorable experience.
“My mom, dad and I drove down to Oklahoma for the National Little Britches Final Rodeo. I brought two horses and competed in breakaway and goat tying,” she said.
Qualifying for that contest is what Hoskins considers her greatest accomplishment, as well as being selected for the Cinch Team.
Hoskins said Pat Tax is her role model.
“She goes above and beyond for all her students. She cares about all of us and pushes all of her students to do their best,” Hoskins said.
“Lexi’s energy in and out of the classroom is simply contagious,” said Amy Gagne, senior high English and Central Lakes College (CLS) College in the Schools (CIS) instructor. “Her outgoing and friendly nature makes her an asset in the classroom and will greatly assist her in future endeavors.”
Academically, Gagne said Hoskins has excelled, taking many concurrent enrollment classes through CLC.
“Her dedication and involvement in the Minnesota high School Rodeo makes her a unique member of the Pierz Class of 2022,” Gagne said.
While Hoskins said she will miss all of the memories she has made with the people she grew up with, as well as teachers and other staff, she will head off to college in the fall. However, she is undecided about which to attend.
“I am choosing between South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University,” she said.
Once she decides, she plans to pursue a degree in ag business and continue to compete in rodeo at a college level.
Gruber is the son of Jason and Deb Gruber and has one brother, Simon.
During high school, he was on the baseball and football teams and played in Symphonic Band.
Gruber lists baseball as his favorite activity.
“I enjoy being with the team and coaches and also because baseball is the best sport,” he said.
However, it was football that rewarded him with his most memorable experience — the 2019 football state championship.
Gruber said his dad was his role model. “He works hard and is a good person,” he said.
Ruth Stuckmayer, business education teacher, said she’s known Gruber since he was in elementary school.
“I have always been impressed with his maturity level and charismatic personality, even at a young age,” Stuckmayer said.
In business courses Stuckmayer teaches, she said Gruber is willing to go the extra mile and treats others with kindness and respect.
“He is able to handle the rigor of college courses and has a great business mind. I believe he will be very successful in his college endeavor and I’m excited to hear what the future holds,” she said.
“He is a great leader in the classroom and as an athlete. He sets a great example for others with his great attitude. He works hard and encourages other to do the same. He is a great role model for all,” Stuckmayer said.
The young man others would describe as smart and outgoing, feels his greatest accomplishment is being able to make other people laugh.
He will miss seeing his friends as he heads to Bemidji State University in the fall to major in engineering technology.
As Students of the Month, Hoskins and Gruber are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
