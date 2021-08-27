Auxiliary donation
Submitted photo

Every year, the Wojciak - Talberg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 602 from Hillman, makes going back to school a little bit brighter for the teachers and students at four local elementary schools.

Armed with supply lists from the schools and a little cash, the Unit sends two members shopping.

Pictured is Auxiliary member Laurie Rudnitski with school supplies purchased recently.

Pioneer Elementary in Pierz, along with the elementary schools in Onamia, Foley and Milaca are the recipients of the supplies.

