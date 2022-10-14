Swanville High School announced senior Lauren Miller, daughter of Jeff and Renee Miller, has been named the September Senior High Student of the Month
Miller is a well-rounded athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She is currently one of the captains of the volleyball team She is also on Student Council, serving since her freshman year.
Miller was in band from grades 6 – 11. She tried trap shooting as a sophomore and was in theatre her 10th and 12th grade years.
“Lauren Miller is a terrific choice for Swanville Student of the Month. She goes above and beyond in everything she does and is a great asset to our school. She has goals for herself that she works hard to achieve, but not at the expense of others. If given the choice, she would make sure others are taken care of before herself, and that is a huge reason why I can’t speak highly enough of Lauren,” said Activities Director Aaron Gapinski.
Miller is a member of Swanville Athletic Boosters and spends many hours volunteering with them. She also volunteers at her church with Vacation Bible School and for the local Dollars for Scholars chapter. Her achievements include being on the A Honor Roll since ninth grade.
She is currently working on her associate of arts degree from Central Lakes College in addition to attaining her high school diploma. She was on the President’s List at CLC for academic year 2021/2022. She has been athlete of the month multiple times in all of her sports.
Miller was selected to be on the Morrison County Record’s All Area Team for basketball as both a sophomore and a junior. She has been on the Prairie Conference All-Academic Team in all three sports since eighth grade. She has been All conference in volleyball and basketball during her 10th and 11th grade years. She has also been honored as the Music, Spanish, Math and English student of the year. She was one of Swanville’s ExCEL award recipients as a junior.
Miller said her favorite thing about school is yearbook class and participating in and watching local sporting teams.
Her advice for other students is “Don’t procrastinate, enjoy it while you can and don’t stress yourself out too much.”
“I have known Lauren since she was in sixth grade - my first year as the art teacher here at Swanville. Lauren is a bright, conscientious student and she always strives to go above and beyond any expectations. She cares very deeply about the people around her and is a natural leader,” said art instructor Kerry Osberg. “Her hard work in the Student Council and throughout the school community cannot be overstated. She will be missed greatly after she graduates, and I am sure that she will go on to do great things in this world.”
Miller enjoys reading, hunting, spending time with family and sports of all sorts. She plans to attend a four-year college and eventually would like a job working with kids.
