Little Falls Community High School announced that Lauren Hanfler has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Brian and Sabrina Hanfler.
Hanfler has found much academic success at LFCHS as indicated by her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society and her presence on the A Honor Roll. Additionally, she was named to the President’s List at Central Lakes College as a junior.
Participation in DECA has been a significant commitment of Hanfler’s during her years at LFCHS. She also has been involved in athletics, most notably volleyball as a player during her freshman and sophomore years and as a manager during her junior and senior years. Basketball, softball and band have all been activities that Hanfler has been involved in during her high school years.
Additionally, Hanfler has been a LINK leader for two years and a member of the Homecoming and Prom Committees during her junior and senior years.
“Lauren is one amazing lady. If I could describe her using one word, it would be integrity. Lauren is a girl of her word who strives to better herself and others, in any way that she can. I have known Lauren for over 10 years as her softball and basketball coach as well her teacher,” said Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, Hanfler’s health occupation science instructor. “I have witnessed her strong leadership skills in the classroom and various athletic arenas. Lauren is one of those students you love to have in your classroom; she is self-driven and expects the most of her classmates.
“Lauren participates in discussions with a lively curiosity that makes her dissatisfied with superficial explanations. She is a highly motivated, conscientious student with a positive attitude toward education,” Yliniemi said. “I am fortunate to have had her in my nursing class and am blessed that she is currently my teaching assistant. Both of these high school experiences show great initiative and diligence while developing plans and implementing them successfully.”
Leadership activities of Hanfler include serving as the president of her 4-H club as a senior and vice president as a junior. She is also an ambassador for 4-H. Hanfler also fills a great deal of her time working as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
When she is not in school, Hanfler enjoys being with friends and family, showing beef cattle and sheep in 4-H, being outdoors, and spending time on the lake.
After graduation, Hanfler plans to pursue a degree in nursing or physical therapy at a four-year college.
