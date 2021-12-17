Juniors Lauren Miller and Lucas Miller have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School ExCEL nominees.
The ExCEL award, which stands for excellence in community, education and leadership, is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the ExCEL Award.
Nominees must be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward
graduation requirements, participate in an MSHSL fine arts or athletic activity, hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community.
Lauren is the daughter of Renee and Jeff Miller and has participated in volleyball, basketball, softball and trap. She also has participated in band, choir and the fall play. She is on the Student Council, is junior class president and has been a part of the homecoming committee. Lauren is consistently on the ‘A’ honor roll as well. She spends time volunteering at elementary basketball practices, vacation bible school and helping with the many projects that the Swanville Athletic Booster Club works on.
Lucas is the son of Renee and Jeff Miller and has participated in football, basketball, baseball, trap shooting and the fall play. He is on the Student Council, class representative and has been a part of the homecoming committee. He is consistently on the A honor roll at Swanville. Lucas spends time volunteering at
elementary basketball practices, vacation bible school and helping with the many projects that the Swanville Athletic Booster Club works on.
An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select the state ExCEL Award recipient in January. ExCEL winners will be recognized on KSTC-TV (Channel 45) during the upcoming winter state tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.